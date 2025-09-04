Zaxbys® And Stored Value Solutions (SVS) Launch Enhanced Gift Card Program Across Digital And In-Store Channels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, KY., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zaxbys, the premium quick-service restaurant brand beloved for its Chicken Fingerz, wings, and signature sauces, has partnered with Stored Value Solutions (SVS) to officially launch an enhanced gift card program across all locations and digital channels.

The partnership brings together Zaxbys strong customer following and SVS's global expertise in gifting and branded currency solutions to create a more seamless and engaging guest experience. The collaboration includes full-service support from SVS, including transaction processing, card production, mobile wallet integrations, franchisee support, e-commerce solutions, and more.

"We're excited to officially launch our partnership with SVS, unlocking new opportunities to reach new Zaxbys customers and significantly elevate the experience for those we already serve, " said Mandy Muller, VP, Operations at Zaxbys.

The newly enhanced gift card program includes several key features:



Zaxbys App Integration – customers can now buy, store, and redeem e-gift cards directly through the Zaxbys app.

Mobile Wallet Compatibility – consumers have the option to save and access Zaxbys e-gift cards in Apple and Google Wallets.

Mobile Marketing Messages – provides Zaxby's with the ability to notify gift card holders with timely, relevant updates.

Franchisee-Friendly Tools – simplified reconciliation and improved reporting tools for Zaxbys operators. Omnichannel Usability – gift cards are redeemable in-store or online, wherever Zaxbys is served.



“SVS is proud to partner with Zaxbys on this exciting upgrade to their gift card program,” said Mark Willis, General Manager, SVS.“Zaxbys continues to innovate in the QSR space, and this enhanced program is a great example of how they are using branded currency to drive deeper guest engagement and create a seamless experience across both digital and in-store channels.”









About Zaxbys

Founded in 1990, Zaxbys® is committed to serving delicious Chicken FingerzTM, Zalads®, wings, and signature sauces with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxbys has over 980 locations in 19 states and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or .

About Stored Value Solutions, Inc.

A leading prepaid and branded currency provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top global brands to offer innovative, scalable solutions that drive loyalty, engagement, and business growth. SVS is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is owned by Atlanta-based Corpay (formerly FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., NYSE: CPAY). Learn more at .

