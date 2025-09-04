Meditation Market Poised For Explosive Growth, Projected To Hit USD 17.78 Billion By 2032 Says Coherent Market Insights
|Event
|Description and Impact
|Post-Pandemic Mental Health Acceleration
|
|AI-Driven Personalized Meditation Experiences
|
|Regulatory and Clinical Validation Advances
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies in meditation market report include:
- Meditation Moments MindApps Simple Habit HeartMath LLC Aura Health Ten Percent Happier Meditopia Bellabee Gaim, Inc. Core Meditation Healium by StoryUP Inc. Mindfulness Inc. Sleep Shepherd LLC NuCalm, Inc. Yogabody InteraXon Inc. (Muse) ZenTech Studio Mindfield Biosystems Ltd.
Key Developments
In March 2024, Headspace, in collaboration with Meta and Nexus Studios, launched Headspace XR, a novel immersive mindfulness and meditation app.
In January 2024, 7NXT completed the acquisition of meditation a pp 7Mind. This acquisition will help the company diversify its business as well as provide valuable mindfulness content to its customers.
Market Segmentation
- Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)
- Mindfulness Meditation Guided Meditation Spiritual meditation Transcendental Meditation Yoga/Movement Meditation Mantra meditation Zen Meditation Others (Vipassana, Chakra, Loving-kindness Meditation etc.)
- Meditation Apps and Digital Platforms (Subscription-Based and Freemium Apps) Meditation Technology and Devices (Biofeedback Wearables) Meditation Services (In-Person Group Sessions) Meditation Content and Media (Audio and Podcasts) Other Supplements and Aids
- Cloud Based On-Premise
- Digital/Online Offline/Physical Hybrid (Combining digital and physical)
- Free Access Paid Access
- Stress and Anxiety Reduction Sleep Improvement Focus and Cognitive Enhancement Emotional Well-being and Resilience Spiritual Growth and Self-Discovery Addiction Recovery Pain Management Mind-Body Healing Performance Enhancement Other Therapeutic Applications (e.g., MBSR, MBCT)
- Adults Elderly Children
- Individuals Healthcare Providers Corporations (Employee Wellness Programs) Others (Educational Institutions, etc.)
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America
- Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe
- China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific
- GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East
- South Africa North Africa Central Africa
Read More:
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032
Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032
Online Mental Health Counseling Market Outlook for 2025-2032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment