New Tenstreet Features Speed Hiring With Instant Applications And Streamlined Recruiter Calls

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenstreet , the trucking industry's leading network solution provider for drivers and carriers, today announced the launch of its annual feature release. Reflecting a commitment to continuous innovation, the new features support carriers nationwide with recruiting, onboarding, marketing, safety management, and more.

Initially available only to attendees of UConnect25, Tenstreet's annual user conference, the new, AI-powered features are now available to all clients. Selected features include:



One Tap Apply: With the press of a button, drivers can instantly share their most up-to-date hiring profiles, which reduces response time and gives recruiters an immediate view of their qualifications. The vast majority of experienced drivers – 98% – have data in an IntelliApp, meaning more applications and connections come from the right candidates.



Call Me Now: A streamlined call feature instantly connects drivers and recruiters, logging each conversation with an AI-generated transcript. From there, AI tools extract key details and add them to hiring workflows, which saves time and ensures accuracy.



Fit and Interest Scoring: An automated, color-coded scale helps recruiters prioritize candidate fit based on factors like accidents, violations, and years of experience. An AI-driven interest score measures engagement and interaction history. Together, the scores make it easier to identify quality candidates.

Xchange Summary Tool : Automation tools fill data gaps and address inconsistencies, which shortens the verification process by 75%. The process reconciles key information between driver verifications and job applications, getting recruiters the information they need faster.



“I always look forward to our annual feature release,” said Tim Crawford, CEO of Tenstreet.“It's when our team's hard work and our clients' guiding input come together to deliver tools that make life easier for drivers, carriers, and their teams. UConnect attendees have already had an early look, and now we're excited to see the wider impact as these features reach across the industry.”

Clients can learn more about the new features by contacting their dedicated client success representative or registering for Tenstreet's webinar on Thursday, September 4: Inside Your Upgraded Tenstreet Dashboard: New Tools to Power Your Process .

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet's platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. We help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets in the key areas of driver marketing, recruiting, onboarding, safety, fuel, retention, and efficiency. Since 2006, millions of drivers have also used Tenstreet's platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job. For more information, visit .





