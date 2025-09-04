Intellicept To Highlight Next-Gen Oracle AI Solutions At Oracle AI World 2025
Oracle AI World, formerly known as Oracle OpenWorld, has shifted its focus to AI-first strategies across cloud, data, and business applications. Intellicept's participation highlights its commitment to enabling enterprises to harness AI-powered transformation through Oracle ERP, SCM, and HCM solutions.
At the event, Intellicept will present:
AI-Powered Finance & ERP – Streamlining financial operations with predictive forecasting, compliance automation, and real-time analytics.
Intelligent Supply Chains – Leveraging AI and IoT for smarter demand planning, logistics optimization, and risk mitigation.
Generative AI in Enterprise Applications – Driving personalized workflows, faster decision-making, and operational efficiency.
Accelerated Oracle Cloud Migration – AI-enabled integration frameworks ensuring faster adoption with minimal disruption.
Visitors to Intellicept's booth will gain insights into practical AI use cases, live product demonstrations, and expert-led discussions that showcase how AI can deliver real-world value across industries such as finance, retail, manufacturing, and supply chain.
With its strong Oracle partnership, Intellicept continues to play a pivotal role in helping enterprises embrace AI-first digital transformation strategies and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.
