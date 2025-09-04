Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vireo Growth Inc. Comments On Recent Market Activity Company Unaware Of Any Material Change


2025-09-04 09:31:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”), today confirmed that Company management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded in 2014 as a medical cannabis pioneer-and we've never stopped pushing boundaries. We're building the most disciplined, strategically aligned, and execution-focused platform in the industry. That means staying relentlessly local while leveraging the strength of a national portfolio, backing exceptional leaders, and deploying capital and talent where it drives the most value. Vireo operates with a long-term mindset, a bias for action, and an unapologetic commitment to its customers, employees, shareholders, industry collaborators, and the communities it calls home. For more information about Vireo, visit .

Contact Information:

Tyson Macdonald
...
1-646-820-8258


