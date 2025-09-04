Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Notice Of Annual General Meeting
The notice of the annual general meeting is attached, together with the attendance and proxy forms. The notice is also available on the Company's website
About the Company
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website, .
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
-
2 - 2025_VDI_Notice and Proxy
3 - Vantage Drilling - Proxy Card _US Shareholders
4 - Vantage Drilling - Proxy Card _Norweigan Shareholders
