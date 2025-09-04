High Roller Launches New Online Casino Brand In Finland

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller and Fruta , today announced the launch of Kassuuu , a new online casino brand developed specifically for the Finnish market.

The brand's name is drawn from Finnish slang: Kassu means casino, while KASSUUU! evokes the triumphant cheer of victory. This spirit is embodied in the Kassuuu Jackpot, a unique branded feature available on selected games, designed to amplify excitement while remaining clearly presented to players.

“Kassu means casino, and KASSUUU is what you yell when a jackpot lands,” said Sara Nunes, Managing Director & Chief Commercial Officer, Finland.“We built the brand to capture that moment of excitement while keeping everything else straightforward with plain language offers, responsible gaming features, and jackpots that earn the triple U.”

Kassuuu differentiates itself in Finland's iGaming market with:



Localized experience: Finnish language and humor

Story-driven engagement: Weekly promotional cadence featuring recurring characters (Eetu, Sami, Rane, and Otto) that set a clear rhythm for offers.

Trusted payments: Fast, secure, and locally familiar payment solutions

Premium positioning: “Everyday luxury” as the guiding principle for VIP and player rewards Responsible play: Transparent terms, visible limits, and prominent support links.

Kassuuu's tone combines clarity and approachability with a strong emphasis on trust. By embedding responsible play and plain-language communication into its platform, High Roller aims to establish Kassuuu as a safe, transparent, and engaging choice for Finnish players.

“Launching Kassuuu is an important milestone in High Roller's commitment to providing localized entertainment experiences,” added Nunes.“We're excited to bring a brand to Finland that not only reflects the local culture and humor, but also builds lasting trust with our valued customers.”

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller , Fruta , and Kassuuu , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and throughout Part I, Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

...

800-460-1039