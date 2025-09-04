Promise Fund Quadruples Women's Health Programs With Three New Sites In Broward And Palm Beach Counties

Deanna Warren, Genesis; Rosalyn Frazier, BCOM; Nancy G. Brinker, Promise Fund; Chris Irizarry, FoundCare (Photo by Van Richardson).

Promise Fund

Audrey Brown, Nancy G. Brinker, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, US Rep Lois Frankel, State Senator Lori Berman, Mami Kisner, Eric Brinker(Photo by Gail V. Haines)

Promise Fund scales its model to offer thousands more lifesaving breast and cervical cancer screenings, treatment, and navigation services

- Nancy G. Brinker, Founder, Promise FundWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Promise Fund Quadruples Women's Health Programs – Its Largest Expansion to Date – With Three New Sites in Broward and Palm Beach CountiesPromise Fund scales its model to offer thousands more lifesaving breast and cervical cancer screenings, treatment, and navigation servicesPromise Fund Promise Fund, a West Palm Beach-based nonprofit whose mission is to increase survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and free to low-cost access to screenings and beyond, announced its largest growth to date, expanding from one Women's Health Program to four with the opening of three new sites collocated at Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. This milestone quadruples access to lifesaving breast and cervical cancer screenings for women with limited or no health insurance and demonstrates the success of Promise Fund's innovative care model.Since launching its pilot program in June 2020, Promise Fund has already provided nearly 10,000 screenings and 5,000 Pap tests, and it has navigated 247 cases of cancer detected through its screenings – proof that early detection saves lives. By scaling its model, the Promise Fund is set to help thousands more women across South Florida.The new Women's Health Programs are embedded in FQHCs to bring care directly into underserved communities. Locations include Genesis Community Health Center in Boynton Beach; BCOM Broward Community & Family Health Centers in Hollywood; and FoundCare/Yolette Bonnet Center in West Palm Beach.Each site features state-of-the-art 3D mammography equipment and advanced AI technology from industry leader Hologic, along with on-site diagnostic and ultrasounds, cervical screenings, treatment (LEEP and colposcopy), and navigation services to guide women from screening through diagnosis and care.The expansion was marked by remarks from Susan G. Komen and Promise Fund Founder Nancy G. Brinker, along with U.S. Congresswomen Lois Frankel, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, and Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins.“Through our pilot program at FoundCare in Palm Springs, we've already seen a remarkable increase in screenings,” said Brinker.“. We've proven this model works, and now we're taking it to scale. We can and must do everything in our power to ensure no woman dies simply because she lacked access to care. That has always been our mission-and our promise.”In addition to securing the equipment and funding necessary to provide the screenings in each of the locations, the Promise Fund has embedded each center with a Promise Fund Navigator who provides guided support to women throughout the process. Additional Promise Fund Navigators will be meeting women where they are – from churches and schools to community events and food drives – to provide education on the importance of screening and early detection.ABOUT PROMISE FUNDPromise Fund's mission is to increase survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, as well as early detection, treatment, and beyond. They reach tens of thousands of women in Palm Beach, Broward and Martin Counties. The organization, founded in 2018 by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker, has created a model which gives every woman the opportunity to obtain healthcare regardless of who she is, where she lives, or her level of income. That's their promise.To date, through education and outreach, Promise Fund has engaged more than 66,000 women in South Florida, including nearly 20,000 women who have been screened and 249 women who have received cancer treatment.To learn more, visit thepromisefund. Follow on Instagram @thepromisefund Facebook @PromiseFundofFL and @ThePromiseFund on X.# # #

Elizabeth Grace

The Buzz Agency

+1 561-702-7471

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.