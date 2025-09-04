Ausable Funds Celebrates The 80Th Anniversary Of VJ Day

Veteran-owned firm also supports the Administration's plan to educate Chinese students

LAKE PLACID, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, celebrates the 80th Anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, or VJ Day, that resulted in the end of World War II in 1945. America and its Allies fought across Europe, Africa, the Americas and Asia to end one the deadliest conflicts in history – the Second World War, that was concluded on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Japan.“We honor and support the service and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation of Americans and our Allies in bringing the brutal global war to an end as quickly as possible. Many of my relatives served in uniform throughout Europe and Asia for years, separated from their families, and endured great hardships. I recall many stories of their service from them – my grandfather served as an Army medical doctor and surgeon in the Pacific Theater. Many of my great uncles served, including one that was at the Battle of the Bulge, and then assisted in the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. My father's business partner, my second boss, served in Burma and supplied occupied China during the war as a teenager. We support all those that served, from the home front to the front lines,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former U.S Army intelligence officer who served as a China Country Director to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon in his last military assignment, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“We also want to take this opportunity to voice our support for President's Trump plan to continue, and possibly expand, the visas for Chinese students to study in the United States. As a former graduate school professor of finance at the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins , I have fond memories of teaching Chinese students and many others. They were great! And, this is what makes America great,” he added.Ausable Funds honors the Greatest Generation for their service and sacrifice in ending World War II.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DEI”) in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

