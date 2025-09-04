RSS To Discuss The Socio-Economic Conditions Of The Tribal Areas In Jodhpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) The All India Coordination Meeting of organisations by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held at Lalsagar, Jodhpur, from 5 to 7 September.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, All India Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that 320 representatives, including officials from 32 Sangh-inspired organisations and coordinators of women's initiatives, will take part in the deliberations.

The meeting will be guided by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, along with Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Co-Sarkaryavahs Krishna Gopal, C.R. Mukunda, Arun Kumar, Ramdatt Chakradhar, Atul Limaye, Alok Kumar and other senior functionaries.

According to Ambekar, the annual working reports of various organisations will be presented, highlighting achievements and experiences of the past year.

Prominent organisations include Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Saksham (working for the differently-abled) will feature prominently.

A key focus will be on reviewing the socio-economic conditions of different regions, particularly the tribal belts of Punjab, Bengal, Assam, and the Northeast.

Discussions will also take place on Panch Parivartan – five transformative initiatives that include social harmony, family enlightenment, environmentally sustainable lifestyle, self-reliant production, and civic duty.

The work being done by different organisations on implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be reviewed, and new directions for education reform are expected to emerge.

The meeting will also assess ongoing efforts to connect tribal communities with the mainstream and the positive changes taking place in these societies.

Another important agenda item will be preparations for the Sangh's centenary year (2025–26). From Vijayadashami on 2 October 2025 in Nagpur, the centenary celebrations will spread nationwide, with events at the mandal, village, and colony levels.

The year will feature Hindu conferences, harmony meets, home contact drives, civic seminars, and youth programs.

Ambekar emphasised that the coordination meeting is not a decision-making forum but a platform for dialogue, experience sharing, and better alignment among organisations.

Each participating body will draw inspiration from the discussions and finalise its own course of action.