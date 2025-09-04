Fluence Achieves Landmark Milestone With Delivery Of First Domestically Manufactured Energy Storage System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Domestically produced Gridstack Pro systems will reduce customer supply chain risk while bolstering U.S. manufacturing

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. ("Fluence") (NASDAQ: FLNC), a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, services, and asset optimization software, today announces the first shipment of domestic content lithium-ion battery storage systems using U.S.-made batteries, modules, thermal management systems, controls, and enclosures. This milestone marks a significant step towards reshoring the battery manufacturing supply chain and strengthening American energy security.

Fluence began reshoring parts of the company's supply chain to the United States in 2022 to help customers reduce risk and manage market volatility. The company's network of U.S. partner manufacturing facilities has expanded rapidly over the last 12 months to meet growing customer demand for domestically produced systems.

"When the Fluence team first put lithium-ion batteries on the U.S. grid, these systems mainly used U.S.-made batteries, enclosures, and inverters, but the supply chain shifted overseas as the industry scaled,” said John Zahurancik, President, Americas at Fluence.“Storage is a critical piece of a cost-effective electricity system, and with this announcement, we're showing that the U.S. can again be a leader in battery storage manufacturing.”

Fluence is helping U.S. customers reduce their risk of project disruption from weather, terrorism, and trade restrictions while supporting local job creation and economic growth. These systems also help customers qualify for valuable tax incentives in-line with U.S. domestic content policy. As the demand for battery storage solutions continues to rise, Fluence's investments in domestic systems advances a future where the United States plays a crucial role in energy storage innovation.

“We recognized that establishing a resilient regional supply chain would be essential to meeting customer needs and sustaining U.S. leadership in energy storage innovation,” said Peter Williams, Chief Product and Supply Chain Officer, Fluence.“By executing on this strategy, we are delivering reliable, U.S. domestic content systems today while laying the groundwork for continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.”

With more than 22,000 MWh of battery energy storage capacity deployed or contracted across 90+ projects in the U.S., Fluence is supporting leading U.S. utilities, power producers, and developers with cutting-edge storage solutions that enable a more reliable and cost-effective grid.

