Polar Power And Zquip Collaborate To Develop And Supply DC Hybrid Power Systems For The Construction Equipment Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Polar Power, Inc. (“Polar Power”) (NASDAQ: POLA), a manufacturer of DC generators and battery charging systems for sectors including telecom, military, and microgrids, announced a collaboration with ZQuip, a part of Moog Inc. which is an NYSE company, to develop and supply DC hybrid power systems tailored for construction equipment.

Over the past year, Polar Power and ZQuip have jointly designed a compact diesel-fueled charging system aimed at electric construction vehicles. This solution addresses the need to reduce emissions, noise, and operational costs at both urban and remote construction sites. This modular DC charger serves as a range extender when installed on mobile off-highway equipment. It can also be used in stationary equipment for charging electric vehicles and ZQUIP battery modules or integrated as part of a hybrid AC generator.

Construction equipment such as bulldozers, cranes, trucks, tractors, loaders, excavators, and forklifts traditionally rely on large diesel engines that pose significant environmental and noise challenges, especially in enclosed or densely populated areas. The transition to electric hybrid machinery offers significant benefits: lower fuel and maintenance costs, reduced noise, and compliance with stringent emission regulations in regions like the EU.

This collaboration's on-board DC charging modules eliminate the need for extensive site charging infrastructure and ensure equipment doesn't become stranded due to neglect. Additionally, the modules can be quickly detached for off-line servicing, maximizing equipment uptime.

Since 1989, Polar Power has been a leader in DC generators that directly charge batteries, offering less complexity, more compact design, and lower cost compared to AC generators. Their generators are about 40% more fuel-efficient in battery charging applications because they avoid AC to DC conversion.

Arthur D. Sams, CEO of Polar Power, stated,“Our modular charging systems greatly extend equipment runtime on battery power, cutting down maintenance and fuel expenses. Leveraging common battery packs across different machines allows fleet operators to customize capacity, enhancing cost efficiency.”

“Our extensive experience in mobile and stationary battery charging combined with ZQuip's industry insights as part of Moog Inc.- a global designer and manufacturer of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems- positions us to address both economic and technical needs of the construction industry,” he added.

“Some might ask why a business focused on transitioning off-highway equipment to cleaner energy sources is introducing a diesel-fueled module,” says Chris LaFleur, Managing Director of ZQuip.“Our customers recognize that site logistics and economics do not always support full zero-emissions operations, but they are still determined to reduce noise and emissions as much as possible. ZQuip's technology is built to be flexible, enabling their machines to be quickly converted-from a full battery-electric machine to a diesel-electric hybrid-in just minutes.”

About Polar Power, Inc.

Based in Gardena, California, Polar Power designs, manufactures, and sells DC power systems and lithium battery hybrid solar systems for telecommunications and other applications including military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptible power supplies. Their systems ensure reliable, low-cost energy for off-grid and critical power applications where grid failure is not an option. For more information visit or follow on LinkedIn at inc/ .

About ZQuip

ZQuip, a part of Moog Inc., develops flexible energy systems facilitating integration of zero- emission and low-emission solutions into machinery for fleet owners and manufacturers. Their interchangeable energy modules can act as energy storage or supply, both inside and outside machines. This innovative technology supports the construction sector and other industries in speeding up their shift toward cleaner energy sources, paving the way for the next generation of off-highway vehicles. To learn more, visit or follow on LinkedIn at .

