Senator Rasha Kelej Received Zimbabwe First Lady At The 7Th Edition Of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit To Discuss The Strategy To Reshape Patient Care In Zimbabwe And Celebrate The Success Of Their Joint Programs

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Merck Foundation ( ) , the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees , and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tomé & Príncipe and Senegal.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej expressed,“It gives me great joy to have the presence of my dear sister, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” at the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit . It has been an incredible journey since we began our partnership with my dear sister in 2019. I am proud that together we have provided 130 scholarships to young Zimbabwean doctors across 44 critical and underserved specialties to transform healthcare access in the country. Through our partnership, we are building a strong and self-reliant healthcare workforce in Zimbabwe that will be capable of delivering specialized and equitable care to communities in need.”

H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, the First Lady of Zimbabwe and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” shared,“Through our long-term partnership, we have made unprecedented progress in building healthcare capacity and driving community awareness. I am happy that 130 scholarships have been provided for our local doctors in vital specialties such as Diabetes, Fertility, Oncology, Psychiatry, Neurology, and more . I am also proud of 'Educating Linda' initiative , through which we are supporting 40 underprivileged Zimbabwean schoolgirls , ensuring they complete their education and have the opportunity to realize their dreams. Through our partnership with Merck Foundation, we are not only shaping a healthier but more empowered Zimbabwe.”

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Zimbabwe& Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here:

Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, the First Lady of Zimbabwe, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation“More Than a Mother” :

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO , where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting:

Together with Zimbabwe First Lady , Merck Foundation has provided 130 scholarships for local doctors in Zimbabwe in many critical and underserved specialties. Out of 130 scholarships:



56 scholarships have been provided to doctors in Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine, and Obesity & Weight Management. These specialists will thus gain the expertise to establish dedicated clinics in hospitals and health centres, significantly enhancing the prevention and management of diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases for the benefit of people in the country.

34 scholarship s have been awarded in Fertility, Embryology, and the one-year diploma and two-year master's degree programs in Sexual & Reproductive Care. This will not only help in breaking the stigma surrounding infertility but also in advancing women's health. 40 scholarships have been awarded in critical yet underserved specialties, including Oncology and Cancer Care, Respiratory Care, Acute Medicine, Pain Management, Infectious Diseases, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Neuroimaging for Research, Pediatrics, Critical Care, Care for Older Person and Rheumatology. These fields are essential for strengthening the country's healthcare system and improving patient care nationwide.

“We have been working persistently since 2012 to build healthcare capacity in Africa and beyond. We have provided total of 2280 scholarships to young doctors in Africa and Asia across 52 countries till date. We are honored to have Zimbabwe First Lady and their Health Ministry as a committed partner with us”, added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Zimbabwe for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields. The objective of these awards is to inspire young talents in the country to create work that can help spread messages on social and health issues like Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop Gender Based Violence, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Women Empowerment at all levels and raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension.

Moreover, to address these critical issues, Merck Foundation together with the office of The First Lady of Zimbabwe, has also conducted 5 editions of their Online Health Media Training to encourage media to be the voice of the voiceless and raise awareness.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Zimbabwe , Merck Foundation has also launched seven children's storybooks, “More Than a Mother”,“Educating Linda”,“Jackline's Rescue”,“Not Who You Are”,“Ride into the Future” and“Sugar free Jude”, and“Mark's Pressure”. The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness.

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@ Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ) , X ( ) , Instagram ( ) , and YouTube ( ) .

@ Rasha Kelej: Facebook ( ) , X ( ) , Instagram ( ) , and YouTube ( ) .

Link to the Facebook live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

. 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

. 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

. 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

. Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

. 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

. 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

. Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through“Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

. 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard:

Facebook:

X:

YouTube:

Instagram:

Threads:

Flickr:

Website: Text> /> Download Merck Foundation App:

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare & scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit href="/"> to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), Text>YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.

--br- src="" alt="Merck Foundation" style="max-width:500px;"/>Text>Download logo