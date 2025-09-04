Bihar: Sudarshan Reddy Seeks Support Of INDIA Bloc Leaders In Patna
Speaking to the media in Patna, Reddy said:“The election is not just for one post, but a struggle to protect democracy, justice, and the Constitution.”
He invoked Bihar's legacy, noting that social justice started here 2000 years ago.
On being asked why a retired judge chose politics, Reddy replied that his five decades in the judicial field had taught him the importance of protecting constitutional values, which he said are now under threat.
INDIA alliance's Vice Presidential candidate described his electoral foray as part of a long democratic journey, tracing back to 1971.
“This journey of mine started in 1971. Today's contest is only a continuation of that same journey. I appeal to everyone for their support,” he said.
Pulling out a copy of the Constitution from his pocket, Reddy shared an anecdote,“When Rahul Gandhi noticed this book with me, I told him that I have been carrying it for the last 52 years. This Constitution is my guide, and it must remain the guide of the nation.”
On his arrival in Patna, Reddy was welcomed at the airport by Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru, State Congress President Rajesh Ram, and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed. VIP chief Mukesh Sahani and other senior leaders of the INDIA alliance were also present to extend their support.
The alliance projected Reddy's candidacy as a symbol of democratic resistance, stressing that the Vice Presidential election is an opportunity to defend constitutional values from political capture.
The RJD leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also gave complete support to the INDIA bloc Vice Presidential candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday.
He also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Tejashwi alleged that the two Gujaratis have captured all institutions of the country and are attempting to end democracy.
He claimed that the Election Commission too has been compromised, saying its officials now speak the language of the BJP.
Raising questions over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Tejashwi said the fact that Dhankhar has not come forward publicly shows the central government's pressure tactics.
“Conspiracies are hatched against anyone who opposes them,” Tejashwi alleged, adding that Bihar is the mother of democracy and that this Vice Presidential election is crucial for safeguarding democratic values.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment