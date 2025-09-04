Russian Rosneft Signs Agreement With China For Additional Oil Supplies
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev announced that the Russian oil company Rosneft has signed an agreement with China to supply an additional 2.5 million tons of oil annually via Kazakhstan.
RT (Russia Today) reported that the Russian Minister announced the news at the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.
In early May, Russia published a resolution allowing for the maximum oil supply to refineries in western China to be increased from 10 to 12.5 million tons, while also extending the supply period until 2034 at the latest.
The 10th EEF kicked off on Wednesday in Vladivostok with broad international participation. The forum runs until September 6 under the theme: "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity"
