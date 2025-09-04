FM Chairs Meeting Of Arab Ministerial Committee

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Sept. 4 (Petra)-- Today, on the sidelines of the 164th regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States, the Arab Ministerial Committee, which is charged with taking international action against unlawful Israeli policies and actions in occupied Jerusalem, met under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi.Safadi discussed the committee's efforts to stop the deadly Israeli escalation at the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and the continued Israeli violations in Jerusalem and its Christian and Islamic holy sites. Alongside the continued Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and the perilous escalation in the West Bank, he also outlined strategies for addressing and stopping these denounced and intolerable abuses.Safadi also emphasized the Kingdom's initiatives and actions to rally international support in order to stop the illegitimate and unlawful Israeli acts that try to alter the legal and historical status quo as well as the Arab, Islamic, and Christian identities of occupied Jerusalem.The committee members denounced the Israeli transgressions in Jerusalem and the entry of radical Israeli ministers and officials into the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif during their meeting. They denounced the illegal Israeli attempts to alter Jerusalem's and its holy sites' historical and legal status and underlined that Israel has no jurisdiction over them.The members of the committee also emphasized the significance of the historical Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its function in safeguarding the sites' Arab, Islamic, and Christian identities and maintaining the current legal and historical order. Additionally, they emphasized that the only legal body with the authority to manage the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif and control access is Al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic endowments in Jerusalem, which is connected to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.The committee, chaired by Jordan, includes the Republic of Iraq, the current chair of the Arab Summit, the Republic of Tunisia, the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League.