Dark Star Issues Shares In Connection With The Acquisition Of Critical One's Interest In The Cobra North And Khan West Uranium Projects

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) -(CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 12, 2025 and August 8, 2025, it has issued 14,000,000 common shares (each, a "") to Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) ("") in accordance with the terms of the definitive Option and Property Acquisition Agreement dated August 12, 2025 (the "").

The issuance of the Shares represents a key milestone in the Company's acquisition of 100% of Critical One's interest in the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects located in Namibia's Erongo uranium province. The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per Share and are subject to applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ").

Marc Branson, President and CEO of Dark Star, commented: "We are pleased to have completed this important step in our acquisition of the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects. The issuance of these shares reflects our commitment to advancing high-potential uranium assets in Namibia and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

The Agreement provides for additional staged cash payments and share issuances over a two-year period, as previously disclosed. The Company may be required to obtain shareholder approval for future share issuances under the Agreement should such issuances result in the creation of a new Control Person, as defined by CSE policies. Closing of the Transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and filings with the CSE.

For more information on the Transaction as well as the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects, please see the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2025 and August 8, 2025 filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically Uranium. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Dark Star is also party to a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Critical One Energy Inc.'s interest in the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects located in Namibia's renowned Erongo uranium province.

