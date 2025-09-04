Dental Equipment Market To Cross USD 18.63 Billion By 2032 Owing To Technological Advancements And Growing Awareness About Oral Health SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Dental Equipment Market was estimated to be at USD 11.72 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 18.63 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.97% during the 2025–2032 period, as stated by SNS Insider.

The US dental equipment market was worth USD 4.12 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.41 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 5.68%.

This consistent increase is driven by growing awareness of oral health, the growing incidence of dental diseases, and the rapid uptake of digital dentistry. With the growing number of aging individuals, increased disposable income, and better access to dental services, the dental market is undergoing a change brought by technologies such as CAD/CAM systems, 3D printing, and chairside diagnosis.





Market Overview

Dental instruments are an essential component of preventive, diagnostic and treatment oral care. It is a market that consist of dental chairs, imaging systems, lasers, handpieces, CAD/CAM systems, and hygiene maintenance devices among others.

The U.S. is experiencing growth due to increasing state-supported and private oral health initiatives, the proliferation of dental service organizations (DSOs), and a growing interest in cosmetic dentistry. Across the world, the fledgling markets are investing larger amounts to upgrade dental clinics, providing significant prospects to the manufacturers of affordable & portable dental equipment.

Major Players Analysis

Key players driving innovation and competition in the dental equipment market include:



Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher Corporation

3M Company

A-dec Inc.

Planmeca Oy

GC Corporation

Straumann Group

Align Technology Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG Midmark Corporation

Segmentation Insights

By Product

In 2024, the dental systems and parts sector had the most share of the market at 40.5% due to the need for key equipment such chairs, compressors, and suction units, as well as high maintenance costs and clinic expansions. In the meanwhile, dental lasers are likely to grow the fastest since they are less invasive, patients recover faster, and more people and technology are using them.

By End-User

In 2024, the solo practice segment dominated the dental equipment market with 73.14% share, driven by the prevalence of independent dentists, customized equipment needs, and repeat purchases. Meanwhile, the DSO/group practices segment is expected to grow fastest at a 6.73% CAGR, fueled by consolidation trends, cost efficiencies, standardized technology adoption, and expanding multi-location networks, particularly in the U.S., U.K., and emerging Asia-Pacific markets.

Global Dental Equipment Market Regional Insights Highlighting Growth Leaders and Emerging Opportunities by 2032

In 2024, North America led the dental equipment market with a 39.36% share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, leading dental equipment companies, high adoption of CAD/CAM, 3D imaging, and laser technologies, and strong demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a 6.70% CAGR, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, growing oral health awareness, and government efforts to expand dental care in countries including China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Europe holds a significant market position due to established healthcare systems, high oral health awareness, skilled dental professionals, and strong public and private investment. Latin America and MEA show moderate growth, supported by improving access to dental care, increasing awareness, and infrastructure development, despite economic and technological challenges in some areas.

Recent Developments



Primescan: In early 2025, Dentsply Sirona introduced a new and advanced Primescan intraoral scanner which is faster and more accurate.

The AI powered dental imaging software platform by Envista Holdings was announced in late 2024.

Align Technology increased its international presence with new production facilities in the U.S. and APAC.

Planmeca extended a partnership with universities to“cover future 3D printing innovation” in dental labs. Straumann Group introduced a computer-aided planning and planning transfer system for implant planning and placement.

Statistical Insights & Trends



By 2030, more than 65% of dental clinics in industrialized markets will use chairside CAD/CAM solutions.

The worldwide prevalence of untreated dental caries is high, affecting more than 2.5 billion of the global population and creating a need for restorative instruments.

Dental tourism is growing: Mexico, Thailand, Turkey are lead destinations in its surge, which is driving demand for equipment in private clinics. The AI-based diagnostic imaging is estimated to account for over 20% CAGR throughout the forecast period for the early detection and planning of treatment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Incidence and prevalence metrics – helps you assess the global burden of dental disorders, oral health conditions, and treatment demand drivers in 2024.

Prescription and treatment trends – help you analyze regional patterns in dental procedures, equipment usage, and adoption of advanced treatment protocols.

Healthcare spending benchmarks – helps you evaluate government, private, and out-of-pocket spending on dental care and equipment across key regions.

Technology adoption rate – helps you track the integration of digital dentistry, cad/cam systems, 3d imaging, and laser-based dental devices.

Capacity utilization metrics – helps you measure dental clinic infrastructure usage, chair occupancy, and availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment equipment.

Sustainability and operational efficiency metrics – help you understand cost savings, energy-efficient equipment adoption, and improved workflow in dental practices. Competitive landscape – helps you gauge the market positioning, product innovations, and strategic moves of leading dental equipment manufacturers.

