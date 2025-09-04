Cameras Invited To Capture B-Roll Of Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape In Yorkville This Weekend

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers is bringing TIFF back to its iconic Yorkville roots from September 5 to 7, creating the TIFF 50 Timescape for guests to walk through the Festival's past and explore the evolution of the Festival's 50 years through interactive multimedia content, archival images and entertainment including live performances from the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra joined by members of the E Street Band. Event is free and open to the public.

Media are invited to capture b-roll and photography beginning Friday, September 5 through to Sunday, September 7. See programming details and full schedule below.