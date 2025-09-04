Cameras Invited To Capture B-Roll Of Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape In Yorkville This Weekend
|When:
|Friday, September 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET
|* Media invited for b-roll capture at 3 p.m. ET ahead of public opening
|Saturday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET
|Sunday, September 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET
|Where:
|Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape: Yorkville Ave between Hazelton Ave. and Bellair St.
|Entrance & Media Check In: Yorkville Ave & Hazelton Ave
|RSVP:
|If interested in attending before public opening, please RSVP to
|... or ...
Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape Programming Schedule and Details:
Friday, September 5
- 5 – 5:30 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Jazz Infernal Director Will Niava hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan
6 – 6:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
7:15 – 8 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
Saturday, September 6
- 1:30 – 2 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Karupy Director Kalainithan Kalaichelvan hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan
2:30 – 4 p.m. Live Art: JessGo
6 – 6:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
7:15 – 8 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra & E Street Band members Ozzie Melendez (Trombone) and Anthony Almonte (singer/percussionist)
Sunday, September 7
- 1 - 2:30 p.m. Live Art: JessGo
3 – 3:30 p.m. TIFF Short Cuts Film Q&A: Year of the Dragon Director Giran Findlay-Liu hosted by TIFF moderator Céline Roustan
4 – 4:45 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra
5:15 – 6 p.m. Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra
Legal Disclaimer:
