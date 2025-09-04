Delhi Tinder Date Turns Into Scam, Victim Forced To Pay Rs 50,000 In Karkardooma Cafe
New Delhi: A Reddit user's shocking account of a Tinder date gone wrong has set off alarm bells for Delhi's online dating community. The man claims he was duped into paying a jaw-dropping Rs 50,000 bill at a café in Karkardooma after meeting a woman he matched with on the app. Posting under the title“[PSA] Got scammed on a Tinder date – beware of cafes running scams in Karkardooma (Delhi)”, the user DaddyVayu recounted how what began as a normal meet-up quickly spiraled into a nightmare. According to him, the woman suggested meeting at a particular café. At first, everything seemed ordinary, until the staff began serving overpriced items without presenting a menu. The real shock came when he was handed a staggering Rs 50,000 bill.
Calling it a well-oiled racket, the man warned that unsuspecting daters are being lured through dating apps and trapped with inflated bills at shady establishments. He urged people to avoid unfamiliar cafés, especially those near metro stations, and to always check online reviews before agreeing to meet. His post quickly gained traction on Reddit, sparking heated debate. Many users expressed disbelief, while others noted that such dating app scams have been reported before. One commenter bluntly asked,“How have people not learned this by now?” The viral warning has once again highlighted the dangers of app-based scams in Delhi, where fraudsters exploit the search for companionship to line their pockets.
TINDER SCAM, [PSA] Got scammed on a Tinder date – beware of cafes running scams in Karkardooma (Delhi)byu/DaddyVayu indelhi
Familiar Pattern of Dating Scam
This is a familiar tactic employed by scammers, which involves matching with unsuspecting individuals on dating apps. Usually the woman, lures the man to upscale restaurants and leaves them with a staggering bill that's capable of causing financial ruin. This deceitful approach, known as "scam dates," has ensnared numerous victims. Last year, an alarming incident at The Godfather Club in Mumbai's Andheri West revealed how multiple men have been financially drained and humiliated by such scam. In a social media post, activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj highlighted the rising scam linked to popular dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and OKCupid. She explained that men are often matched with women who quickly propose meeting in person at elite clubs or restaurants. Once there, the women order expensive items like premium alcohol or hookah that are not listed on the menu. The unsuspecting men, unaware of the trap, end up footing inflated bills. Victims of the scam are left reeling after the women suddenly vanish, claiming an emergency, and leaving them with an exorbitant bill. The amounts are staggering, with receipts shared by Bhardwaj showing totals ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000. When the men object or decline to pay, they are allegedly intimidated by the club's staff or bouncers, who use fear and embarrassment to coerce them into settling the whopping bill.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment