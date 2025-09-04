Branded Legacy, Inc. Expands Capabilities With Acquisition Of State-Of-The-Art GMP Facility In Vancouver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empowering BioLegacy to Lead Innovation in Combating the Opioid Epidemic Through Advanced Manufacturing and Research

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ), a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing addiction treatment and harm reduction solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group, has acquired a 22,000-square-foot commercial property in Vancouver, Canada. This strategic acquisition establishes a cutting-edge laboratory and manufacturing facility, fully compliant with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), positioning BioLegacy at the forefront of developing life-saving technologies to address the escalating opioid crisis.

Building on Branded Legacy's recent transformative acquisition of BioLegacy Evaluative Group (formerly Menlo Health), which unlocked explosive growth potential in health innovation, as well as strategic partnerships with McMaster University for revolutionary clinical research in addiction treatment and with Stanford University's Dr. Eran Bendavid to advance evidence-based addiction solutions, this new facility represents a critical milestone in the company's overarching vision. By integrating world-class academic collaborations with in-house production capabilities, Branded Legacy is accelerating the creation of safe, effective devices and products that counteract hazardous substances and minimize associated harms, ultimately aiming to save lives and transform communities ravaged by addiction.

The acquired premises feature International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Class 7 and 8 clean rooms, essential for pharmaceutical and biotechnology product development. These controlled environments maintain stringent particle limits-ensuring no more than 352,000 particles per cubic meter =0.5 μm, 83,200 =1 μm, and 2,930 =5 μm in ISO 7 spaces-to guarantee the highest quality standards for sensitive manufacturing processes.

The in-house laboratory is equipped to handle a wide range of substances, including regular, potent, and controlled materials such as opioids, enabling BioLegacy to safely develop technologies tailored to high-risk applications. Complementing this, BioLegacy has active applications pending with Health Canada for Controlled Substances Licenses, underscoring the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and ethical innovation.

Strategically located in Vancouver's epicenter of the drug crisis, the facility fosters direct collaboration between BioLegacy Evaluative Group's expert team and affected local populations. This proximity ensures that development efforts remain grounded in real-world challenges, enhancing the relevance and impact of solutions designed to mitigate the opioid epidemic's devastating effects.

Dr. Kristian Thorlund, Executive Chair of BLEG, stated, "Dealing with the opioid epidemic means bringing devices and products to the populations using extremely hazardous materials. It is imperative that the products we develop can be used safely to both counter-act hazardous materials and work to minimize harms associated with them. These new facilities open up an enormous scientific capability for us."

Amin Janmohomad, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., added, "This acquisition is a game-changer, aligning perfectly with our vision to build a comprehensive ecosystem for addiction solutions. By combining BioLegacy's expertise with premier academic partnerships and now this advanced manufacturing hub, we're not just responding to the crisis-we're driving transformative change to significantly reduce its impact and support affected communities."

