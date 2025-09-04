Md Al Rafi Awarded Best Paper At IEEE RAICON 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research Introduces Scalable AI Framework for Credit Card Fraud Detection









Md Al Rafi

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Md Al Rafi has been awarded the Best Paper Award at the 2024 IEEE International Conference on Robotics, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Internet-of-Things (RAICON), held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, for his work on artificial intelligence applications in financial fraud detection.

Rafi's paper,“CCFD-SSL: Optimizing Real-Time Credit Card Fraud Detection Using Self-Supervised Learning and Contrastive Representations,” presents a machine learning framework designed to improve fraud detection in financial transactions. By applying self-supervised learning and contrastive techniques, the approach enables the identification of anomalous activity with minimal reliance on labeled data-an advantage in high-volume, real-time financial systems.

“This model was developed to address practical limitations in existing fraud detection systems,” said Rafi.“It reduces the need for large amounts of annotated data, making it both scalable and more adaptable to dynamic transaction environments.”

The selection committee recognized the paper for its technical contribution and relevance to current challenges in applied AI. The framework combines temporal and contrastive methods-such as Transformers and Temporal Convolutional Networks (TCNs)-to support robust anomaly detection in streaming data environments.

Rafi completed his Master of Science in Information Technology at Washington University of Science and Technology in April 2025. His research supports American interests in technological leadership and security, with a focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and time-series modeling. He is a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI).

About IEEE RAICON

The IEEE International Conference on Robotics, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Internet-of-Things (RAICON) is an annual peer-reviewed conference that brings together researchers and professionals working in emerging technologies. The Best Paper Award honors a research contribution demonstrating originality, innovation, and potential for real-world application. For more information on Md Al Rafi's research, visit his Google Scholar profile .

Media Contact:

Md Al Rafi

AI and Cybersecurity Independent Researcher

+8562640504

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at