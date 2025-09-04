The Cannata Report's 40Th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala To Benefit Diabetes Research

The Cannata Report will raise funds for diabetes research at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center at its 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala in November. The Gala celebrates excellence in office technology and honors the late Mike McGuirk.

Event Honors Office Technology Industry Excellence, Raises Funds in Memory of Mike McGuirk at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center

- CJ Cannata, president and CEO HAMBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannata Report , the leading news media outlet covering the office technology industry, will host its 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, NJ. Platinum Sponsors of this year's event are Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex.The annual Gala, recognized as the industry's premier networking and philanthropic event, will once again spotlight excellence and innovation in the office technology channel while honoring the late Mike McGuirk, a beloved industry colleague. Proceeds from the Gala raised in memory of McGuirk, owner of ProCopy Office Solutions (a Flex Technology Group company), will benefit The Inserra Family Diabetes Institute at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center.Highlights of The Cannata Report's 40th Anniversary Awards & Charities Gala:●Special Comedy Performance presented by HP: Larry Weiss, Chairman of Atlantic, Tomorrow's Office, will open the Gala with a one-of-a-kind stand-up comedy routine.●2025 Frank Awards: Honoring outstanding achievement and innovation across the dealer channel, the Frank Awards' winners are determined by The Cannata Report's Annual Dealer Survey, whose participants are office technology dealers from throughout the U.S. Leading office technology dealers, to be announced at a later date, will serve as presenters.●The Frank G. Cannata Philanthropic Award: Given to an industry executive annually, the award honors an individual in the business technology industry who emulates The Cannata Report Founder's giving spirit and inspires others through philanthropic endeavors.●The Cannata Report's Outstanding Veteran Award: For the fourth year in a row, The Cannata Report will honor a veteran of the U.S. military currently working in the office technology industry for their service and sacrifice to our country.●Official After Party Sponsored by Xerox: The official after party celebration will conclude the evening with featured guest singers to be announced at a later date.●Industry icon Robert Goldberg will once again serve as the evening's emcee.The Gala is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Hytec Dealer Services and TD Synnex, who return this year as Platinum Sponsors. This year's Gold Sponsors are ConnectWise, Distribution Management, First Citizens Bank, and Katun Corporation, and 2025 Silver Sponsors are Nexera and Static Control.“Our 40th Anniversary Gala is not only a celebration of the past four decades of our Gala and The Cannata Report, but also a tribute to the people who embody the spirit of this industry,” said CJ Cannata, president and CEO.“We are honored to dedicate this year's event to the memory of Mike McGuirk, whose leadership, generosity, and friendship left an indelible mark on our community.”McGuirk, who passed away in January 2025, was a respected entrepreneur, leader, and philanthropist who made lasting contributions to the industry. He served as president of the Business Technology Association (BTA) West from 2020 to 2022, a member of the National BTA Board from 2022 to 2024 and held leadership positions on Ricoh and Kyocera's National Dealer Advisory Councils, as well as serving as president of the Select Dealer Group (2019–2020).This event marks the 11th time The Cannata Report will raise funds at its Gala for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation . Last year, it donated the proceeds from its annual Gala to fund breast cancer research led by Rena Feinman, Ph.D., Associate Member of the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation. Through donations and matching funds for several initiatives, to date, The Cannata Report has collectively raised $1.75 million for Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. Collectively, The Cannata Report has raised over $3.4 million at its annual event that honors excellence in office technology with the bestowing of the Frank Awards determined by its Annual Dealer Survey.The Cannata Report is the leading intelligence resource for the document imaging channel in the office technology industry, covering a range of topics, including managed IT solutions, managed print services, digital transformation, cybersecurity, cloud communications, network security, production print, services and supplies, vendor finance, mergers and acquisitions, and more. Written specifically for the independent dealer channel, The Cannata Report, founded in 1982, has an audience that includes business leaders in the office technology industry's hardware, software, IT, leasing, and supplies segments.

