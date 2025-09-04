SDHG H1 2025 Profit Soars 506 Percent, Riding Green Energy And Computing Boom



Strong growth registered across the board in H1 2025 Financial Report

Net profit jumped 506 percent year on year to reach RMB 476 million

Operating income hit 2.503 billion, 96 percent contributed by emerging sectors

Total assets valued at RMB 67.531 billion, 76.97 percent in emerging sectors Accelerating pivot to new energy and computing power brings competitive edge



HONG KONG, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shandong Hi-Speed Holdings Group Ltd. (00412.HK) delivered a stunning half year performance with net profit surging 506 percent to RMB 476 million, according to its H1 2025 Financial Report released on August 29. The company's strategic pivot to renewable energy and computing power paid off handsomely, as business in these two emerging sectors drove 96 percent of its RMB 2.503 billion operating income.

Total assets climbed to RMB 67.531 billion, with 76.97 percent tied to green electricity and data centers. The company's“dual-engine” strategy of coupling renewable energy with computing infrastructure has cemented its competitive edge, positioning SDHG as a leading powerhouse in China's fast-evolving digital and green tech markets.

Sixfold Net Profit Growth Breaks Record

The 506 percent profit leap marks SDHG's strongest half-year performance ever. It has been propelled by its industrial investment in green electricity and computing, which has grown into a cornerstone of its revenue stream. VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET), in which SDHG holds a strategic stake, and Shandong Hi-Speed New Energy Group Ltd. (SHNE, majority-controlled by SDHG, delivered standout results.

VNET reported a 22.1 percent year-on-year revenue increase to RMB 2.43 billion in Q2 2025, with its Wholesale Internet Data Center (IDC) business soaring 112.5 percent to RMB 850 million. SHNE posted an H1 2025 operating income of RMB 2.4 billion and a 6.5 percent rise in net profit to RMB 400 million, with total assets up 2.3 percent to RMB 49.5 billion.

Electricity-Computing Integration Paves Way for Exponential Growth

SDHG's dominance in Electricity-Computing Integration stems from its stakes of SHNE and VNET. The landmark investment in the two companies has created a self-reinforcing closed loop ecosystem that pairs green energy with high-demand computing infrastructure. SHNE's wind and solar plants, with 4,799 MW of installed capacity connected to the grid, generated 3.674 billion kWh of electricity in H1 2025. VNET plans to scale data center capacity to 10 GW by 2036, aligning seamlessly with SDHG's renewable energy output.

The Ulanqab Source-Grid-Load-Storage Integration Project in Inner Mongolia is the backbone of SDHG's strategy of electricity and computing synergy. By tapping abundant wind and solar resources of the region while setting up data centers right next door, the project creates a self-sustaining loop between power generation and consumption. Zhongtai Securities estimates that the initiative will generate 860 million kWh annually, with data centers of the 1 GW Ulanqab Phase III expected to add RMB 1.3 billion in economic benefits once fully operational.

Pushing the Digital Frontier and Eyeing a Carbon-Neutral Future

To align with China's national policy priorities and adapt to a vibrantly evolving market, SDHG is doubling down on its digital economy ambitions and continuously innovating business models. In May 2025, SDHG's parent company Shandong Hi-Speed Group (SDHS) inked a strategic pact with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. to develop“zero-carbon smart parks” and advance smart transportation, including vehicle-road coordination and AI-driven autonomous driving models. The partnership leverages SDHG's electricity-computing prowess with Huawei's AI and tech ecosystem, unlocking a range of high-value use cases.

SDHG also made waves in fintech recently, issuing Hong Kong's first corporate notes tokenization product worth $40 million on August 21 via HashKey Chain. The company plans to deepen its push into blockchain and digital currency applications in asset securitization, cross-border financing, and green finance.

With China aiming for carbon peak by 2030 and neutrality by 2060, SDHG will keep its strategic focus on green energy and computing power. The company is determined to build a digital economy ecosystem centered on AI computing, data assets, and innovative use cases, striving to deliver robust growth and consistent returns for investors.

