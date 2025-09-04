Ageagle Aerial Systems Micasense Series Rededge-P Multispectral Camera Available Now On Ascent's SPIRITTM And SPARTANTM UAV Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration Delivers Best-In-Class Multispectral Sensor with Rugged, All-Weather VTOL Hardware to Advance UAS Capabilities in Agricultural and Research Applications

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce the successful integration and availability of its MicaSense RedEdge-PTM multispectral camera on Ascent AeroSystems' rugged SPIRITTM and SPARTANTM coaxial UAV platforms.

This fully integrated solution, now available for order, delivers unparalleled agricultural and environmental intelligence in a seamless, quick-connect package. The MicaSense RedEdge-P is an industry-leading multispectral and panchromatic sensor, featuring five narrow multispectral bands and a high-resolution panchromatic imager for precise vegetation data. Paired with Ascent's modular, all-weather SPIRIT and SPARTAN platforms, the RedEdge-P enables operators to capture sharper imagery, process data faster, and make informed decisions across agriculture, environmental monitoring, and research applications.

This milestone follows the strategic collaboration between AgEagle and Ascent AeroSystems, announced in May of this year. The effort successfully paired the high-resolution RedEdge-P sensor with Ascent's high-performance UAVs. The result is a turnkey, NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) compliant solution that enhances productivity and operational efficiency.

“The integration of the RedEdge-P with Ascent's SPIRIT and SPARTAN platforms represents a significant advancement in sensors for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle.“Our collaboration with Ascent AeroSystems delivers a robust, reliable system that empowers operators to streamline workflows and drive impactful results. We're excited to bring this advanced technology to market.”

Ascent's SPIRIT and SPARTAN platforms, with their cylindrical coaxial design, IP56-rated all-weather protection, and class-leading endurance, are ideally suited for demanding missions requiring durability and precision. The RedEdge-P integration enhances these platforms' capabilities, making them a top choice for agricultural surveys, environmental research, or surveying land.

“The agricultural drone market is experiencing tremendous, rapid growth, and customers need reliable, high-performance, dependable platforms,” said Peter Fuchs, President of Ascent AeroSystems.“With this successful integration, the rugged, reliable, all-weather design of the Spirit and the precision and efficiency of AgEagle's industry-leading RedEdge-P camera, we are showing what is possible for future growth within the agricultural sector.”

For more information about AgEagle's full suite of UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team .

For more information about Ascent Aerosystems, visit ascentaerosystems.com/payloads or contact ... .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is a global leader in drone technology, providing full-stack solutions including drones, sensors, and software for industries such as agriculture, public safety, and civil engineering. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, AgEagle is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable unmanned aerial systems worldwide. For more information, visit .

About Ascent AeroSystems

Founded in 2014, Massachusetts-based Ascent AeroSystems designs and manufactures rugged, coaxial unmanned aerial vehicles for defense, public safety, and industrial markets. Ascent's compact, all-weather, aircraft-grade vehicles feature a unique cylindrical configuration that's more portable, more durable, and offers greater dispatch reliability than conventional multirotors, ideally suited for mission-critical operations in the toughest environments.

Acquired in 2024 by Torrance, CA-based Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), a premier aerospace OEM with 50 years of manufacturing experience, Ascent operates as a wholly owned RHC subsidiary. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

...

LinkedIn Facebook X YouTube

Investor Relations

Email: ...