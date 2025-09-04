Tharimmune Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations Highlighting Lead Asset TH104, A New Formulation Against Ultrapotent Opioids And Fentanyl

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tharimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: THAR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutic candidates for inflammation, immunology, and critical unmet medical needs announced that management will be participating in three upcoming Fall conferences. The Tharimmune team will present new results at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting, being held October 24-29, 2025 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ; and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Conference, The Liver Meeting® 2025 to be held November 7 -10, 2025, in Washington, DC; as well as the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) PharmSci 360 to be held November 9-12, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.

Event: ACG 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Exhibit Hall, Phoenix Convention Center

Event: The Liver Meeting® 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting Date: Monday, November 10, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Exhibit Hall, Washington Convention Center

Event: AAPS PharmSci 360 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting Date: November 9 - 12, 2025 Session: Late Breaker Poster Session Event Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, is being developed for a specific indication via a 505(b)2 pathway for respiratory and/or nervous system depression in military personnel and chemical incident responders who may encounter environments contaminated with high-potency opioids. The expanded pipeline includes other indications for TH104, such as chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis and TH023, a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases along with an early-stage multispecific biologic platform targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors through its proprietary EpiClickTM Technology. The Company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. Tharimmune continues to position itself as a leader in patient-centered innovation while working to deliver long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

