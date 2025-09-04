Xeriant Successfully Completes August Production Run Of NEXBOARD Panels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or“the Company”), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced materials and disruptive aerospace technologies, today announced the successful completion of its scheduled August production run for NEXBOARDTM, the Company's next-generation eco-friendly composite construction panel. The limited production run was completed at one of Xeriant's contract manufacturing facilities. At least one additional run is being scheduled for September.

“This successful production run marks a critical step toward final certification and commercialization. Our contract manufacturer, which has over 30 years of experience in producing high quality thermoplastic parts, helped streamline the production process, which should lead to faster cycle times and reduced costs,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.“Our goal is to deliver durable, safe and cost-effective alternatives to drywall, wood, and cementitious panels, and NEXBOARD delivers on all fronts.”

Constructed primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, NEXBOARD uses nanotechnology to offer exceptional resistance to fire, water, mold, insects, and abrasion, features that make it uniquely suited to replace traditional building panels that underperform in extreme conditions. Its design supports green building certifications, aligns with circular economy standards, and meets increasingly stringent building safety codes worldwide.

The market size for fire protection material is expected to grow from $37.69 Billion in 2025 to $59.9 Billion by 2034 according to Market Research Future. This projected growth is driven by heightened regulatory focus on building safety and rising awareness of sustainable construction practices. Xeriant's NEXBOARD is strategically positioned to meet these evolving demands across both conventional and smart building markets.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of disruptive technologies in advanced materials and aerospace which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand, and includes NEXBOARDTM, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as“will likely result,”“are expected to,”“will continue,”“is anticipated,”“estimated,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes” and“projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

