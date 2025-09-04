IIT Madras Tops NIRF 2025 Engineering Rankings For The 10Th Year
NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Engineering Institutes List: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, 2025. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the 10th edition at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. IIT Madras once again secured the No. 1 position in the engineering category. While IITs dominate the top 10 list, there are some interesting changes compared to 2024. See the list of the top 10 engineering colleges of 2025 and the new changes.
NIRF Ranking Top Engineering Institutes 2025
- IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Hyderabad IIT Guwahati NIT Tiruchirappalli IIT-BHU, Varanasi
NIRF 2024 Top Engineering Institutes List
- IIT Madras IIT Delhi IIT Bombay IIT Kanpur IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad NIT Tiruchirappalli IIT-BHU, Varanasi
NIRF Ranking 2025 What Changed in the Top 10 Engineering Institutes List?
- Comparing the 2024 and 2025 lists, there is no change in the top 5. IIT Madras continues to hold the first position, while IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have also maintained their strong hold. There has been a change in the positions of IIT Guwahati and IIT Hyderabad. In 2024, IIT Guwahati was ranked 7th and IIT Hyderabad 8th, while in the 2025 list, the rankings of both have been swapped. NIT Trichy and IITBHU have once again retained their place in the top 10, meaning there is no new entry or exit from the top 10 list this time. That is, even though there may not be major changes in the 2025 rankings, small changes indicate that the competition among the top IITs is getting tougher every year.
