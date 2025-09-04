Gajakesari Yoga 2025: How Jupiter-Moon Alignment Boosts Fortune For 3 Zodiac Signs
According to astrology, Jupiter and Moon will soon align, creating Gajakesari Raja Yoga. This marks the beginning of good fortune for three zodiac signs.
Pitru Paksha starts on September 7th and ends on September 21st. The Moon enters Gemini on September 14th. With Jupiter already in Gemini, their conjunction forms Gajakesari Raja Yoga. This could bring a golden period for some signs, boosting their careers. Let's see which lucky signs are these.
Gajakesari Raja Yoga brings good results for Virgos. Forming in Virgo's house of commerce, it promises great success in business and career. Job seekers may find well-paying jobs. Those in writing or media can expect special benefits. Employed Virgos may get promotions or new opportunities. Business trips could bring financial gains, doubling profits. Improved finances will bring family happiness.
Gajakesari Raja Yoga offers good results for Leos. Forming in your house of income and gains, it may increase your earnings. New income sources could bring easy money. Expect promotions or new jobs. Students might get chances to study abroad. Dreams of working abroad may come true. You'll outshine competitors, doubling business profits. Investments will be fruitful.
Gajakesari Raja Yoga brings significant benefits to Taurus. Forming in the second house of your chart, it may bring sudden financial gains and opportunities to expand your business. Finances will be strong. Married couples will experience increased love. Your communication skills will bring positive career changes. Planned tasks will succeed. Borrowed money may be returned, and you might repay any outstanding loans.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.
