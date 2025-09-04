4 Major WWE Rivalries That Could Start On Smackdown After Clash In Paris

WWE SmackDown could see fresh rivalries ignite this week after Clash in Paris. Big names may cross paths.

Sami Zayn shocked the world when he defeated Solo Sikoa to win the WWE United States Championship. His triumph was unexpected, but now the real test begins. A looming threat is Jacob Fatu, who could waste no time in stepping up to challenge the new champion. Fans may not have to wait long before this possible rivalry unfolds on SmackDown.

The tension between Brock Lesnar and John Cena began back at SummerSlam, but things have been quiet since then. Now that Cena's feud with Logan Paul is over, the stage is clear for The Beast to return. An attack on SmackDown would immediately restart the rivalry and push both legends closer to their anticipated Wrestlepalooza showdown.

For months, fans have speculated about when The Wyatt Sicks and Solo Sikoa's MFTs would go head-to-head. With both factions trying to dominate WWE, a battle between them feels inevitable. Sikoa's United States Title loss could be the signal for this long-awaited feud to officially begin on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes has been missing from WWE television since Drew McIntyre's brutal attack. In the meantime, McIntyre has become tangled in a heated rivalry with Randy Orton. But when Rhodes returns, The American Nightmare may insert himself into the mix, potentially setting up a blockbuster Triple Threat storyline for the Undisputed WWE Championship.