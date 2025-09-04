Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launches In India: AI-Powered, 50MP Camera, 4900Mah Battery - All You Need To Know

Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 FE smartphone in India and other global markets. Packed with powerful Galaxy AI capabilities, the device promises a flagship-level experience for users looking for a balance of performance, camera excellence, and smart features.

Galaxy AI and Premium Features

Samsung says the Galaxy S25 FE delivers a cutting-edge AI experience alongside a robust camera setup. The smartphone features a 12MP selfie camera with low noise mode, a 4900mAh battery, and a large vapor chamber to keep the device cool under heavy usage.

Powerful Performance Under the Hood

The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. Users can choose from storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. Running on the latest One UI 8 based on Android 16, the phone sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with peak brightness of 1900 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus+ glass, ensuring durability against everyday wear and tear.

Triple Camera Setup for Photography Enthusiasts

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, the 12MP selfie camera is designed to capture clear and detailed images even in low-light conditions.

Battery and Charging

With a 4900mAh battery, the Galaxy S25 FE supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging, ensuring users can quickly recharge and get back to their daily tasks without interruption.

Colors, Variants, and Long-Term Support

The Galaxy S25 FE will be available in Navy, White, and Jet Black. Samsung promises seven years of software updates and seven years of security updates, giving users peace of mind for long-term use.