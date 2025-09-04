Over 60 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza As West Bank Annexation Plan Surfaces

More than 60 people, including civilians queuing for humanitarian aid, were killed on Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, local health officials reported.

Al Jazeera said the escalation coincided with the release of a controversial plan by Israel's far-right Finance Minister to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

The proposal has sparked fresh debate within Israel, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure from hardliners to endorse it amid the ongoing Gaza offensive.

Meanwhile, former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he will host a two-day“people's tribunal” in London to examine Britain's role in the Gaza war.

Corbyn said the forum aims to highlight accountability and justice for Palestinians, stressing that Western governments must not remain complicit in what rights groups call war crimes.

Since the conflict erupted in October 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry reports more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 161,000 injured, with widespread devastation.

Human rights organizations and international aid agencies have condemned both the rising civilian toll in Gaza and Israel's annexation moves, urging immediate global intervention to prevent further escalation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram