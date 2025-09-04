Allied Critical Metals Intersects 12 Metres Of 4.27% Tungsten (WO3) Incl. 6 Metres Of 8.39% Tungsten (WO3) At Its 100% Owned Borralha Tungsten Project In Northern Portugal
Figure 1 - Drill collar plan showing planned holes for the ongoing 5,728 m RC campaign at the Borralha Project. The red outline delineates the main mineralized breccia zone.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
All samples from the nine completed drill holes have been dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Seville for geochemical analysis, with initial assay results now beginning to return. The first results received from hole Bo_RC_14/25 confirm the presence of tungsten mineralization, consistent with earlier visual observations. Additional assay results from the remaining holes are expected over the coming weeks.
Building on Visual Confidence with Excellent Drill Results
The early stages of the 2025 RC drill campaign at Borralha Project were marked by highly encouraging visual intercepts across several holes. With the arrival of the first assays, that confidence has now been materially validated. Initial data confirms not only the continuity of breccia-hosted mineralization but also suggests that the Borralha Project hosts very high-grade tungsten intercepts as described below.
The results from the Bo_RC_14/25 drill hole represents a major technical milestone for Allied. The grade and length of the intercept reinforce the Company's position that the Borralha Project is one of Europe's most strategically important undeveloped tungsten assets. These assays will feed directly into the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and Pre-Economic Assessment (PEA), both of which are expected to underpin Allied's near-term development plans.
Assay Highlights from Bo_RC_14/25 include, from 252.00m downhole:
- 12.0 m @ 4.27% WO3 *, including
6.0 m @ 8.39% WO3*
*WO3 Tungsten trioxide % converted from W ppm multiplied by 1.2611 stoichiometric factor. W ppm results are from ALS Laboratories analytical method ME-MS81. For the ME-MS81 above detection limit of >10,000 ppm assays, ME-XRF15c is used.
A geological cross section for hole Bo_RC_14/25 is presented below, illustrating the location of the high-grade intercept within the broader breccia-hosted mineralized zone. The section highlights the continuity of the tungsten-bearing structures, the correlation with visual observations, and the potential for further extensions at depth and along strike.
Figure 2 - Geological Cross-Section for hole Bo_RC_14/25 .
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance
Drillholes were all conducted with RC diamond bit drilling. All sample bags were pre-marked prior to drilling. They were each identified with an internal sequence number used as a sample identifier, both the sample for analysis and its reject samples. Each analytical sample bag is filled with a portion of 2 m length of drilled rock and each reject sample bag will take another representative portion of 1 m length of drilled rock. Thus, each two reject samples will be the equivalent to one assay sample. The splitting is done as part of the drilling process using a rotary splitter.
The analytical samples were collected directly from the rig splitter according to a sampling list that documented the metres and sampling sequence for each drill hole. This list also identified which sample should be collected in duplicate as well as which certified reference material ('CRM') were to be placed in the numerical sequence. The CRMs were randomly inserted at every 20 samples (5%), and duplicate samples were collected every 20 samples (5%). Thus, there's an alternating CRM and Duplicate every 10th sample.
The analytical and reject samples are then transported in boxes from the drilling site to the core shed by a designated employee. The analytical samples were stored on labelled palettes for later direct shipping to the ALS preparation laboratories in Seville, Spain. Later, the pulp and reject samples were securely stored in the logging room on the property.
To the best of the Company's knowledge, no drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors exist that would materially compromise the accuracy or reliability of the referenced data
RC samples were prepared by ALS preparation laboratory in Seville, Spain, crushing the sample with up to 70% of the material passing a 2 mm screen, and then each sample was split to 250 g and pulverized with hardened steel to 85% passing a 75 μm screen. Each resultant sub-sample was then direct shipped to their certified assay laboratory Dublin Road, Loughrea, Co., Ireland.
The samples are analyzed by the ME-MS81 ALS method that applies a lithium borate fusion to the sample and the result of this fusion is measured by applying an ICP-MS. It is also applied to the ALS ME-4ACD81 procedure which reports base metals by a 4-acid digestion and later analyzed by an ICP-MS procedure. Any over-limit tungsten values were re-analysed at the same laboratory by a W-XRF15b procedure that uses a lithium borate fusion with an XRF analysis. The analytical results were then securely emailed to the Company.
Qualified Person's Statement and Data Verification
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vítor Arezes, BSc, MIMMM (QMR), Vice-President Exploration of Allied Critical Metals, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Arezes is not independent of Allied Critical Metals as he is an officer of the Company.
The Qualified Person has verified the data disclosed herein by reviewing core logs and drill records, validating collar and downhole survey data, assessing database integrity, reviewing assay QA/QC (CRMs, blanks, and duplicates), and reconciling reported intervals to the original laboratory certificates. The verification did not identify any factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the information presented.
Project Momentum and Strategic Positioning
The drill program is a cornerstone of Allied's strategy to position Borralha as Europe's leading high-grade tungsten development, combining grade, scale, and near-term production potential in a secure EU jurisdiction. With tungsten designated as a Critical and Strategic Raw Material by both the European Union and the United States, Borralha directly addresses Western supply vulnerabilities at a time of rising global demand and constrained Chinese exports. As one of the only advanced-stage tungsten assets in Western Europe, Borralha is uniquely placed to support defense readiness, AI, EVs, and the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act objectives for domestic sourcing.
This campaign also supports Allied's permitting and development milestones, including the submission of additional technical information in response to follow-up questions from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) evaluation committee–a standard step in the review process. The Company expects to deliver its formal response by third quarter of 2025, with a final decision anticipated in fourth quarter of 2025 or early first quarter of 2026.
Next Steps
Allied is now preparing to complete the final 1,600 metres of drilling to reach the planned total of 4,200 metres for the current Phase 1 campaign. The remaining holes, including Bo_RC_20/25 , Bo_RC_23/25 , and Bo_RC_24/25 and Bo_RC_25/25 , have been selected based on strong visual intercepts, structural continuity, and geological insights from previously completed drilling. Minor adjustments to the drill plan are being implemented to maximize coverage of key mineralized corridors while maintaining program efficiency. In addition, a further 1,528 metres drilling is now also planned for the fourth quarter of 2025 to build off of the successes in July.
Following a scheduled pause in August due to the regional fire season, drilling resumed on September 1 with two rigs operating simultaneously. The campaign has quickly regained momentum and remains on track to complete the targeted meterage within the planned timeframe. Field operations continue to run efficiently, positioning Allied to generate the technical data required for the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) update and Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).
New Advisory Role; Other Corporate
The Company is announcing that Colin Padget has resigned his position as director effective September 1, 2025, but is being retained as an advisor to the Company going forward. The Company wishes to thank Colin for his contributions and looks forward to his continued involvement as an advisor to the Company.
In addition, the Company prematurely announced the grant of stock options (Options) and restricted share units (RSUs) in its news release dated September 2, 2025. In light of the drill results in this press release, the Company is postponing the grant to a future date.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
"Roy Bonnell"
Roy Bonnell
CEO and Director
