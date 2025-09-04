Azerbaijan Strengthens Oversight As Nearly 1,000 State Systems Fagged For Cyber Risks
The State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has revealed that in January–August of this year, security vulnerabilities were detected in 976 information resources of state institutions during audit, penetration testing, and monitoring activities. Notifications were sent to the relevant institutions for the elimination of these issues, Azernews reports.
According to the agency, this figure is 78 percent higher compared to the same period last year.
In August alone, 46 information resources were found with vulnerabilities, which represents a 55 percent decrease compared to the same month of 2024.
For comparison, throughout 2024, security vulnerabilities were identified in 857 state information resources, a number that was 23 percent higher than in 2023.
The Service emphasized that such inspections are part of ongoing measures to enhance cybersecurity resilience across Azerbaijan's government institutions.
