Russian Air Strikes On Kostiantynivka, Illinivka In Donetsk Region Claim Two Lives
“A hospital in Kostiantynivka was another 'military' target for Russian invaders. Today they deliberately dropped three air bombs on the hospital, which until recently had been treating and caring for local residents... Three other air bombs were dropped today on Illinivka, killing two people and damaging five non-residential buildings,” the regional head wrote.
He emphasized that attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a deliberate choice by Russia, constituting targeted acts of terrorism.
Filashkin warned that remaining in Donetsk region is dangerous and urged timely evacuation.Read also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia leaves four people injured
As reported, on September 3, Russian forces killed 11 and injured 16 residents of Donetsk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment