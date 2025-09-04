Russian Air Strikes On Kostiantynivka, Illinivka In Donetsk Region Claim Two Lives

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, according to Ukrinform.

“A hospital in Kostiantynivka was another 'military' target for Russian invaders. Today they deliberately dropped three air bombs on the hospital, which until recently had been treating and caring for local residents... Three other air bombs were dropped today on Illinivka, killing two people and damaging five non-residential buildings,” the regional head wrote.

He emphasized that attacks on civilian and social infrastructure are a deliberate choice by Russia, constituting targeted acts of terrorism.

Filashkin warned that remaining in Donetsk region is dangerous and urged timely evacuation.

As reported, on September 3, Russian forces killed 11 and injured 16 residents of Donetsk region.