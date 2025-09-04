The Hadrami Orchestra Brings A Global Musical Night To Jeddah Season

The Hadrami Orchestra lights up Jeddah Season with a heritage-infused performance

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the Jeddah Season festivities, the Hadrami Orchestra delivered a musically rich and globally inspired concert, organized by Benchmark Company. The performance brought together more than seventy artists, musicians and choir members, on a single stage under the baton of maestro Mohammed Al-Qahoum.The evening opened with "Bu Saqr" Overture, which set the stage for an enchanting atmosphere of rhythm and melody. The program then unfolded with compositions infused with the spirit of Hadrami heritage, reimagined with new arrangements by Al-Qahoum. A harmonious blend emerged as 54 musicians played in unison with 20 choir members, creating a musical tableau that drew talent from Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Russia, the United Kingdom, and several other countries.Artist Fouad Abdulwahed also joined the performance, presenting a selection of songs including Ghadr Al-Layl and Khanjar Yamani. The audience's strong engagement with the orchestra was evident, as moments of interaction recurred whenever Al-Qahoum raised his baton to direct the rhythm-turning some pieces into a dialogue between the performers and the crowd.In the press conference held prior to the concert, maestro Mohammed Al-Qahoum expressed his joy at meeting the Jeddah audience, noting that this was the orchestra's second stop after Riyadh. He emphasized that the program featured well-known pieces, but with a new spirit.The concert concluded amid enthusiastic applause, with the audience celebrating this exceptional musical experience that highlighted Hadrami heritage in a unique way.

