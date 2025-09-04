Nominations Now Open For The 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Honoring the leaders and innovations redefining cybersecurity and digital trust in the age of AI.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nominations are now open for the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , the premier global program celebrating the people, products, and companies driving innovation and shaping the future of cybersecurity.“In 2026, cybersecurity leaders aren't just defending systems-they're redefining digital trust for the AI era,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn.“The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards spotlight those visionaries advancing AI-driven defense, embedding Zero Trust, and safeguarding the systems, identities, and data at the core of the digital economy.”Why Participate in 2026:> Independent Recognition – Backed by a program supported by more than 600,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide.> Global Visibility – Winners raise their profile with customers, investors, and analysts through trusted third-party recognition.> Comprehensive Categories – More than 200 award categories to showcase products, services, companies, and professionals.Key Dates:> Early Bird Deadline – October 17, 2025> Nomination Deadline – February 21, 2026> Winners Announced – Week of March 9, 2026, just ahead of RSA Conference 2026 in San FranciscoParticipation is open worldwide, with nominations accepted from organizations and individuals across all sectors of the cybersecurity ecosystem.For full details, award categories, and to submit a nomination, visit:About the Cybersecurity Excellence AwardsSince 2016, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have recognized the people, products, and companies setting the standard for innovation and leadership in cybersecurity. With more than a decade of history, the awards are recognized worldwide as a benchmark for excellence in protecting the digital economy.

Andrea Chilkott

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

