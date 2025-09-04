American Tungsten Progresses Its IMA Mine Rehabilitation
|Date and Time:
|Thursday, September 4th @ 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT
|Public Registration Link:
|Panelist(s):
|Ali Haji - CEO
-p alt="A wooden structure with a metal gate AI-generated content may be incorrect." data-mce-src="" height="304" src="" width="242" />
Zero level portal gate.
Please click here to view image -p alt="A tractor in a tunnel AI-generated content may be incorrect." data-mce-src="" height="339" src="" width="246" />
Bobcat entering Zero level portal.
Please click here to view image
About the IMA Mine Project:
The IMA Mine is an advanced, readily-permittable, past producing tungsten-molybdenum property situated in the Idaho porphyry belt on private-patented mining claims. American Tungsten has an immediate opportunity to restore production at a strong identified silver and molybdenum-bearing intrusion target in the favourable jurisdiction of Idaho.
ABOUT AMERICAN TUNGSTEN CORP.
American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high-potential tungsten and magnetite assets in North America. The Company is advancing the Ima Mine Project in Idaho to commercial production, addressing critical metal scarcity in North America. The Company's Ima Mine Project is a historic and high-quality underground tungsten past-producing property on private-patented land well above the water table with significant infrastructure. The Company holds an exclusive option to acquire full ownership (subject to a 2% royalty) and has expanded its land position with 113 additional federal claims covering nearly 2,000 acres.
The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering on the terms described herein or at all, and the use of proceeds and available funds following the completion of the Offering and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
