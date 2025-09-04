Nusano Announces September Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a leader in advanced isotope and energy technologies, today announced its September conference schedule. Nusano CEO Chris Lowe will participate in panel discussions and company leadership will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting, contact ... . All times local Oppenheimer's Third Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano WHAT: Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply WHEN: 10:50 a.m., September 11, 2025 WHERE: New York



Utah Energy Week

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano WHAT: The Nuclear Energy Opportunity – Plenary Panel WHEN: 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m., September 16, 2025 WHERE: University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah



Rothschild & Co and Redburn Atlantic 2025 Radiopharma Conference

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano WHAT: One-on-One Meetings WHEN: September 26, 2025 WHERE: New York



About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com .

Contacts:



Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, ... Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, ...