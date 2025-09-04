Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nusano Announces September Conference Schedule


2025-09-04 07:17:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a leader in advanced isotope and energy technologies, today announced its September conference schedule. Nusano CEO Chris Lowe will participate in panel discussions and company leadership will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting, contact ... .

All times local

Oppenheimer's Third Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
WHAT: Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply
WHEN: 10:50 a.m., September 11, 2025
WHERE: New York


Utah Energy Week

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
WHAT: The Nuclear Energy Opportunity – Plenary Panel
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. – 10:20 a.m., September 16, 2025
WHERE: University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah


Rothschild & Co and Redburn Atlantic 2025 Radiopharma Conference

WHO: Chris Lowe, CEO, Nusano
WHAT: One-on-One Meetings
WHEN: September 26, 2025
WHERE: New York


About Nusano
 Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com .

Contacts:

  • Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, ...
  • Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, ...

