Kavi Global Awarded Patent For Digital Knowledge Worker® To Transform The Future Of Work

Digital Knowledge WorkerTM leverages various AI agents with structured human oversight, enabling them to learn, adapt, and collaborate with people.

- Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kavi Global, a leader in AI-powered digital transformation, today announced it has been awarded a U.S. patent for its Digital Knowledge WorkerframeworkA breakthrough innovation designed to unlock millions of dollars of hidden enterprise value and redefine the future of work.The Digital Knowledge Workeris an intelligent system that represents the seamless combination of human expertise and machine intelligence.It operates in two key models:Human-in-the-Loop-where people guide and oversee AI agents in real time.Human-on-the-Loop-where humans maintain supervisory control while AI agents autonomously execute tasks.Unlike traditional rule-based bots, the Digital Knowledge WorkerTM leverages various AI agents with structured human oversight, enabling them to learn, adapt, and collaborate with people.This framework delivers real-time insights, streamlines workflows, and makes data-driven recommendations-elevating human employees from repetitive tasks into strategic, decision-making, and oversight roles.Delivering Tangible Results Across Industries:Organizations deploying the Digital Knowledge Workerare already reporting transformative outcomes:Healthcare -Faster clinical decision support, automated clinical administrative tasks and notes, and personalized treatment planning improve outcomes and satisfaction.Manufacturing-Predictive maintenance reduces downtime, AI-driven quality control minimizes defects, and production scheduling becomes more efficient.Transportation-AI-powered route optimization and fleet management lower operational costs, while autonomous mobility pilots enhance safety.Financial Services – Advanced fraud detection, AI-driven underwriting, and personalized wealth management accelerate decision-making and reduce losses.Proven results include:.Up to 60% reduction in operational costs.5x faster decision-making through intelligent insights.70% productivity gains by shifting repetitive work to AI AgentsAdvana: The AI Agent Control TowerAt the core of the patented framework is Advana, Kavi Global's proprietary data engineering, orchestration, and analytics platform.Acting as the control tower for enterprise AI, Advana coordinates AI agents, streamlines data pipelines, ensures compliance-ready governance, and provides real-time dashboards for human oversight.By serving as the central nervous system of AI-powered workforces, Advana ensures reliable, ethical, and accountable AI operations at scale.Responsible AI, Built with PurposeGrounded in principles of responsible intelligence, the patented framework ensures people remain in control while AI drives efficiency.The Digital Knowledge Workeris not just automation-it is a patented, AI-enabled collaborator that augments human expertise and delivers measurable business value.“The Digital Knowledge Worker combines the best of both worlds, human judgment and machine intelligence,” said Vijitha Kaduwela, Founder and CEO of Kavi Global.By responsibly embedding AI into core business processes, we empower organizations to unlock hidden value, accelerate transformation, and thrive in an AI-first economy.About Kavi GlobalKavi Global is a trusted partner for enterprises accelerating their digital transformation journeys. The company specializes in data, AI, analytics, and intelligent automation, helping clients across healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, transportation, and logistics achieve sustainable growth and efficiency.With patented innovations like the Digital Knowledge Workerand proprietary platforms like Advana, Kavi Global continues to lead the industry in responsible, high-impact AI adoption.To learn more about Kavi Global, visit .For more inquiries:

Naomi Kaduwela

Head of Kavi Labs & Value Engineering, Kavi Global

+1 312-438-7687

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.