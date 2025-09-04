5 Rescued After Landslide Hits Ratle Power Project Sheds In J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu – A landslide hit temporary sheds at the Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the administration to act swiftly and rescue five persons on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Dhrabshala area when a landslide hit the tin sheds meant for washrooms at the Ratle power project, they said.

Five people, who were trapped inside, were rescued, and three of them have been admitted to GMC Hospital in Doda, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma, who monitored the operation, told PTI they are all safe.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X that he has spoken to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma in connection with the incident.