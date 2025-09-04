5 Rescued After Landslide Hits Ratle Power Project Sheds In J & K's Kishtwar
Jammu – A landslide hit temporary sheds at the Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the administration to act swiftly and rescue five persons on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place in the Dhrabshala area when a landslide hit the tin sheds meant for washrooms at the Ratle power project, they said.
Five people, who were trapped inside, were rescued, and three of them have been admitted to GMC Hospital in Doda, they said.
Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma, who monitored the operation, told PTI they are all safe.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X that he has spoken to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma in connection with the incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment