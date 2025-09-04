Hailstone Communications Names New Executive Vice President
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Hailstone Communications has hired Kayla Blado – the former director of congressional and public affairs for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) under the Biden administration – as its new executive vice president.
Blado brings almost 15 years of communications experience, including with the NLRB and as the director of media relations for the Economic Policy Institute, the nation's foremost think tank which promotes the interests of working Americans.
“I'm thrilled to join the Hailstone team because I'm deeply passionate about utilizing the most powerful and cutting-edge communications strategies to help working families win good jobs, dignity and a better future,” said Blado.“I'm already digging in to provide robust support to our current union clients and looking forward to continuing to build expansive relationships throughout the labor movement.”
Among Hailstone's victories for labor union clients, the firm recently led the public relations for the successful organizing campaign involving over 800 nurses at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, the largest nurse unionization effort in recent Pennsylvania history.
For the past few years, Hailstone has also been spearheading communications for the campaign which passed a USD$16 minimum wage for over 15,000 home care workers through the Nevada legislature.
Hailstone was founded by 25-year PR veteran Dave Bates, who formerly built the communications departments for the country's healthcare unions, SEIU United Healthcare Workers West and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.
“We're very honored and proud to welcome Kayla on board to expand our support for our labor union clients and help them achieve their highest strategic goals,” said Dave Bates, president of Hailstone.“Kayla has a stellar reputation for doing incredible work at the labor board, Economic Policy Institute and other organizations, and has built crucial relationships across the labor movement, coalition allies and the press."
"The Hailstone team is profoundly committed to supporting unions to communicate in the most effective way possible in order to successfully expand membership, win contracts, pass legislation and elect pro-worker candidates. This commitment stems from our clear understanding and fundamental conviction that unions are the best and last line of defense to ensure working people have a strong voice in their workplaces, their communities and in our country overall,” he added.
