Anupam Kher Extends Heartfelt Wishes On Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary

Actor Anupam Kher extended his heartfelt wishes to the late actor Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary today. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Tanvi The Great' actor shared a throwback video with Rishi Kapoor, which featured them walking on a street in America. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday #RishiKapoor! Miss you! And your infectious smile!" actor Neetu Kapoor has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on his birth anniversary Thursday, Neetu posted on her Instagram handle and shared an old video of Rishi Kapoor from his popular stage show, 'Khullam Khulla with Rishi Kapoor."You will always remain in our hearts, happy birthday," Neetu wrote in her caption. video features numerous memorable moments, capturing the late actor's witty stage presence. It also includes the reactions from the star-studded guests, including the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Subhash Ghai praise on his father, the 'Animal' star said, "You know, a man who's been in the industry for 40 years now and all the anecdotes and all his experiences and to share it with such a large audience, I think it's a wonderful idea."Neetu Kapoor could also be seen seated in the audience, laughing her heart out as Rishi Kapoor took centre-stage to the post, fans as well as celebrities were seen remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday, Chintu. You will always be missed. So fortunate to work with you in luck by chance."The star couple's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also took to her Instagram stories and paid a tribute to her father."We celebrate you every day, Papa. You are loved, missed, and remembered-always. Happy Birthday. Love you..," wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Rishi Kapoor is known for movies like 'Bobby', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Karz', 'Chandni', 'Agneepath' and others. The actor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. (ANI)

