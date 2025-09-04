Northern Cincinnati Foundation Announces Bitcoin-Backed Scholarship Endowment Supporting Catholic Education

$3.2 million - Six Degrees of Humility Scholarship Endowment, a groundbreaking fund backed by Bitcoin for Catholic Students

- Erin Satzger, President and CEO at Northern Cincinnati FoundationCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Northern Cincinnati Foundation is proud to announce the Six Degrees of Humility Scholarship Endowment, a groundbreaking fund established with an initial gift of $3.2 million that blends innovative funding with the timeless values of Catholic education.Created in 2024 by an anonymous donor, the Six Degrees of Humility Fund is among the first Bitcoin-backed endowments at a community foundation nationwide. The scholarship provides a full-tuition, four-year award to incoming students at high schools within the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, beginning with Archbishop Moeller High School, Mount Notre Dame High School, and Stephen T. Badin High School for the 2026-2027 school year. The donor has planned for additional funding to expand the opportunity to all high schools throughout the Archdiocese.“This fund represents the best of both worlds - innovation and tradition,” said Erin Satzger, Northern Cincinnati Foundation President & CEO.“Bitcoin is a new way to give, but the values it supports here - faith, humility, and service - are enduring. We are honored to facilitate this incredible opportunity for local students and their families.”The scholarship draws inspiration from the six degrees of humility taught by Venerable Fray Louis of Granada, a 16th-century Dominican theologian. These principles emphasize selflessness, grace in adversity, and a commitment to serving others-virtues the scholarship seeks to encourage in young Catholic leaders.By easing the financial barrier to Catholic education, the endowment ensures the scholarship will have a lasting and sustainable impact, allowing students to thrive academically and spiritually for generations to come.The anonymous donor behind the endowment hopes that others will be inspired to support Catholic education and get creative with their giving.“The goal is to use modern tools like cryptocurrency to advance longstanding traditions,” the donor shared through the Foundation.“A Catholic education can be transformational, nurturing a profound spirituality and unlocking the door to world-class education and opportunity.”The Six Degrees of Humility Scholarship Endowment reflects the Northern Cincinnati Foundation's commitment to connecting generosity with community needs in meaningful, forward-thinking ways.Those who wish to honor Catholic values, expand access to education, or explore innovative giving methods are invited to support the fund. To mark the launch of this groundbreaking scholarship fund powered by cryptocurrency, the Northern Cincinnati Foundation is proud to introduce 6DEGREES, an exclusive NFT collection.As part of the celebration, any donor contributing $25,000 or more to the Six Degrees of Humility Scholarship Endowment will receive a custom-minted NFT trading card - a one-of-a-kind digital keepsake commemorating both your generosity and this historic moment in philanthropy.Together, we can open the doors of Catholic education to more students and families across the region.For more information or to contribute, please contact the Northern Cincinnati Foundation at 513-874-5450 or visit .

