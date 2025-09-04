Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Technology Global Market Report 2025 & 2026-2030 Focus On ESG, Technological Advancements, And Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineering and Regeneration: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for tissue engineering and regeneration was valued at $4.8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $5.4 billion in 2025 to reach $9.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides an overview of the global tissue engineering and regeneration market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) using 2024 as the base year, estimated data for 2025, and projected data for 2026 through 2030. The report focuses on the significant driving trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. It analyzes environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) developments and discusses emerging technologies related to the market.



Tissue engineering is a multidisciplinary field focused on producing biological substitutes to restore or enhance tissue and organ function. It integrates engineering, medicine and physiology, using components such as stem cells, scaffolds and bioactive molecules. Stem cells differentiate into specific cell types, scaffold supports their growth and bioactive molecules guide tissue formation.

Graft-based therapies, such as autologous allografts, xenografts and synthetic grafts, are commonly used in clinical applications, including skin, bone and soft tissue repair. Advances in biomaterials and scaffold design have improved graft results, allowing better imitation of natural tissue structures and improved regenerative outcomes through integration with growth factors and cellular therapies.

Current Market Scenario

The tissue engineering market is experiencing strong growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for regenerative medicine to treat chronic and degenerative diseases. Increasing research activities and rising product approvals are accelerating innovation and clinical adoption. Technological advances such as 3D bioprinting, smart biomaterials and AI integration augment treatment precision and expand application scope.

However, the market faces challenges, including high treatment costs and complex regulatory pathways that can delay commercialization. Additionally, emerging economies offer significant growth potential due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, supportive government policies and rising healthcare awareness.

Conclusion

The report concludes by analyzing the competitive landscape and providing the ranking/share of key global tissue engineering and regeneration companies. It also contains a dedicated section of company profiles that covers details such as overview, key financials, product portfolio and recent developments in major companies.

Report Includes



47 data tables and 64 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in global markets for tissue engineering and regeneration technologies, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, material, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Organogenesis Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Smith+Nephew, MiMedx Group Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Company Profiles



Abbvie Inc.

Alicorn Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Baxter

B. Braun Se

BD

Biotissue

Integra Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic

Mimedx Group Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Tecnoss Zimmer Biomet

Key Attributes: