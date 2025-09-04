Parsons Secures $81 Million C5ISR Radar Contract From Army DEVCOM
“We recognize the vital importance of C5ISR capabilities in addressing the complex security challenges, from emerging hypersonic threats to intelligence gathering at the tactical edge,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons' President of Defense and Intelligence.“We are committed to equipping the U.S. Army DEVCOM with state-of-the-art radar solutions that bolster national security and ensure our forces maintain a strategic edge in modern warfare.”
Under this contract, Parsons will enhance Army aerial and ground radar capabilities by developing advanced radio frequency technologies, integrating AI, and providing systems engineering services tailored to the C5ISR's mission requirements. This work will encompass operational support, program management, engineering, integration, prototype development, and fabrication.
The evolving landscape of missile defense and C5ISR requirements, particularly in the face of hypersonic challenges and the necessity for robust battlefield communications, underscores the urgent need for innovative solutions and actionable intelligence to safeguard our nation.
