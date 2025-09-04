Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-588 September 4 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Thiruvananthapuram: Karunya Plus Lottery Result KN-588 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for Karunya Plus KN-588 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Here are the results for Karunya Plus KN-588 on September 4:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
PT 336829
Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000
PN 336829
PO 336829
PP 336829
PR 336829
PS 336829
PU 336829
PV 336829
PW 336829
PX 336829
PY 336829
PZ 336829
2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh
PY 264876
3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
PR 834222
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
TBA
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
TBA
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
TBA
7th Prize: Rs 500
TBA
8th Prize: Rs 200
TBA
9th Prize: Rs 100
TBA
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
