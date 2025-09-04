'It's Ok Not To Continue...': Woman Rejects IT Professional Earning ₹50 Lakh Per Annum Reason Will Leave You Shocked

MENAFN - Live Mint) It's not always easy to find the perfect match as revealed in a recent social media post. A woman rejected an IT professional with ₹50 lakh per annum salary for a surprising reason. A 32-year-old man, employed in IT industry, documented his experience of meeting a potential partner through a Matrimony application.

Looking forward to spending his life with a trusted companion, the IT professional said that he matched with a 29-year-old girl from same community. The Reddit post states,“From day 1 itself she told she is not going to talk over phone until we meet face to face. We continued the talk over text.”

Describing how the woman was more interested in knowing his financial details, he stated,“Day 2 onwards she started asking my exact in hand salary , father's net-worth, pension amount, my total savings, car/house ownership etc . I felt super weird. Talked for next 20 days.”

Explaining how his confrontation resulted in rejection, he wrote,“I confronted her and she said it's ok not to continue. Her main concern was i dont own a car.”

Perplexed by the reason of rejection, he stated,“In today's world, anyone can buy a car. Why owning a car is such a big deal? I can buy any car i want with full cash if i want to. But i am trying to invest aggressively so that it will help my family in future.”

Social media reaction

Social media users strongly reacted to the post as one user remarked,“she has a spreadsheet with other prospects and their in hand salary and other parameters. She's running a nightly job to give her the report and make a data driven decision. Good riddance.”

A second comment read,“Why are you surprised ? AM is transactional. If you want a girl who loves you unconditionally, then date.”

A third user wrote,“She was asking u about money and net worth and u keep talking to her???”

A fourth user replied, "Arranged marriages are transactional !! Come to terms with it. Both sides have expectations so both parties need to match whatever the basic threshold criteria is. (Financial security, Job security, life goals, family, children, cultural and religion etc). Always understand the basic expectations before investing your time, effort and emotions to avoid unnecessary setbacks."