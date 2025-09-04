Printbio Introduces Dynaflextm Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM) At American Hernia Society Meeting 2025
.DynaFlexTM Incorporates MetaDirectional FlexTM Technology to Create the First-of-Its-Kind Programmable MeshOur introduction of DynaFlexTM represents a new era in surgical repair. By giving surgeons programmable control over mesh mechanics, we are setting a new benchmark for innovation in hernia repair” - Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of PrintBio, and a former surgeonLONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PrintBio today announced commencement of its phased commercial rollout of DynaFlexTM Programmable Surgical Mesh (PSM) at the American Hernia Society Annual Meeting, being held September 4–6, 2025, in Nashville, TN.
DynaFlexTM PSM is the first surgical mesh of its kind, designed to be infinitely customizable across multiple clinically relevant dimensions. Its proprietary MetaDirectional FlexTM technology enables the designer to create flexibility and stability in any vector, direction, or zone within the mesh- with potential to deliver personalized reinforcement for each patient.
Unlike category-standard knitted or woven meshes, DynaFlexTM PSM is free of cross-filament knots and weaves which may harbor bacteria. It also has generous interstitial spaces for new tissue growth while protecting those spaces from deformation under strain. By eliminating these structural limitations, DynaFlexTM is engineered to potentially limit contamination and optimize interstitial tissue integration while supporting tissue regeneration for long-term performance.
“Our introduction of DynaFlexTM represents a new era in surgical repair,” said Dr. Kevin Slawin, Founder and CEO of PrintBio, and a former oncologic surgeon.“By giving surgeons programmable control over mesh mechanics, we are addressing unmet clinical needs and setting a new benchmark for innovation in hernia repair.”
The initial phase of commercial rollout at AHS 2025 will include product demonstrations, educational discussions with key opinion leaders, and opportunities for surgeon engagement ahead of full commercialization.
