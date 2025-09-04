Wellness For All Across USA: World Wellness Weekend 2025 Expands Nationwide

Join from September 19–21 2025 | Uniting 160+ Countries Through Vitality, Serenity & Solidarity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- World Wellness Weekend (WWW), an international non-profit association, returns for its 9th edition from September 19 to 21, 2025, engaging individuals, families, and communities toward healthier, happier, and more active lifestyles across 10,000+ venues in 160+ countries. In response to alarming global trends in inactivity, stress, and social isolation, this annual movement underscores wellness as an inclusive, proactive force for both global resilience and local community empowerment.Guided by the motto“Wellness starts with WE,” the Five Pillars of Wellness: sleep, nutrition, movement, mindfulness, and community care. This global celebration aligns with World Cleanup Day (Sept 20), Campaign Nonviolence Action Days (Sept 21-Oct 2), the European Week of Sports (Sept 23-30), and Dubai 30x30 (Nov 1-30) creating a synchronized wave of wellbeing and environmental action across most time zones.Celebrations begin at sunrise in Fiji with rituals by Pure Fiji, Navutu Stars Resort and Six Senses, and conclude at sunset in Hawaii with“Street Wellness” hosted by Anara Spa at Grand Hyatt Kauai, a 2025 Wellness Hero. New digital resources like wellmap and World Wellness WebTV make participation easy, in person or online, offering free classes, talks, and workshops in 17 languages.In 2025, expands across the USA with the support of ISPA (International Spa Association), the Spa Industry Association, the Health & Fitness Association, and the Hot Springs Association of America (see U.S. Wellness Map: world-wellness-weekend). Highlights include:- The Cleveland Tower (OHIO) will illuminate the Terminal Tower with the blue colors of World Wellness Weekend on Friday 19 and Sunday 21 Sept, to kick off and end the global wellness celebration!- World Wellness Weekend joins forces with West Hollywood and their Mind + Body Month to raise awareness about self-care, fitness, and holistic living- Marriott International, the world's most active hotel group, activates 200 hotels worldwide, including dozens across the U.S like Ritz-Carlon Bacara Wellness Hero, Spa Botánico at Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve (Santa Barbara)- Arch Amenities Group leading 70+ American properties such as 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Sea Spa at Loews Coronado Bay, and Stillwell Spa at Snowpine Lodge, all 2025 Wellness Champions.- Hyatt Hotels nationwide, with Anara Spa at Grand Hyatt Kauai (official Wellness Hero), plus Alila Napa Valley, Lost Pines Spa, Miraval Aviara, Andaz Miami Beach, Spruce Peak, Royal Palms, and Sunny's Spa at Seabird Resort.- Hard Rock Hotels offering yoga, tai chi, and more in Atlantic City and Daytona Beach.Glen Ivy Hot Springs (California) recognized as a 2025 Wellness Hero, with activities for guests, staff, and local seniors.- The American Club (Kohler, Wisconsin) becoming the first-ever Wellness Champion in the state.- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort (Florida) Wellness Champion will host a Dynamic stretching , Community Walk, Jog, or Run ; and a Post-Run Recovery Yoga Flow.- Skin Authority, together with partner participants, will be offering complimentary Skin Scan nationwide in Manhattan, Miami Beach, Carlsbad, Long Beach, San Antonio, El Cajon, Cula Vista, Poway, Walla Walla to celebrate Wellness For All with:and a chance to receive a year of skin care (giveaway)- Karen Ballou's Wellness Camp (NYC) presenting immersive healing sessions, workshops, and skin-health activations.In 2025, World Wellness Weekend is poised to touch millions of lives in spas, studios, parks, cruise ships, and online. More than a weekend, grown into a global movement, uniting people before the Equinox to celebrate vitality, serenity, solidarity, and sustainability.For media inquiries and interviews, please contact:Christina Ioannou, Director, CCIcomms – ...More information:(in 17 languages)#worldwellnessweekend #wellnessforall #BeActive #wellfluencer

